7-year-old boy raises $22,000 for the border wall — and then sets an even higher goal

A 7-year-old boy is being praised by many for raising $22,000 through a hot chocolate stand for the privately funded border wall, and he has set an even higher goal for his fundraising efforts.

Benton Stevens says that he will sell lemonade for the summer, and he hopes to raise $50,000 for the private border wall construction.

He was in attendance at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first part of the private border wall.

The official Facebook site of the private border wall organizers praisedStevens in a post on Friday. – READ MORE