Smugglers throw paraplegic, double amputee migrants into Rio Grande — Border agents forced to save

U.S. Border Patrol agents watching over the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas have witnessed the cruelty of smugglers and criminal cartels first hand, but an incident last week undoubtedly set a new low.

Members of the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team came across a dozen illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande when they noticed something wasn’t right.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection media release:

Agents saw one individual, a double amputee with one arm and one leg, being carried by smugglers to the bank of the river and thrown into the water. Once in the river, the individual struggled to stay afloat.

The BORSTAR team swiftly responded and swam out to save the drowning victim.

But that was only the half of it.

“As the man was safely being taken to the U.S. river bank, agents inland observed another individual, a paraplegic man, being carried to and through into the river in the same vicinity as the first individual. The paraplegic man immediately began to drown.” according to the CBP reports. – READ MORE