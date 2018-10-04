AMAZING: Lindsey Graham Sets Trap By Quoting Clinton Defender James Carville. The Left Falls In Head-First. (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) made an audience of liberals gasp when he paraphrased prominent Democrat operative James Carville, a rabid defender of alleged sexual assaulter and former President Bill Clinton, while speaking at The Atlantic Fest.

And on Donald Trump viciously mocking a sexual assault victim: "Everything he said was factually true." pic.twitter.com/ZPJEDJaxjg

Lindsey Graham on Christine Blasey Ford: "This is what happens when you go through a trailer park with a $100 bill."

And they should be appalled, since Graham was showcasing the Democrats’ past treatment of female accusers by merely paraphrasing Carville slandering Clinton accuser Paula Jones in the 1990s. Jones, who said she was sexually harassed by Clinton while he was governor of Arkansas, was eventually paid off $850,000 by Clinton to drop her lawsuit.

"If you drag a hundred-dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you'll find," Carville famously stated in defense of Clinton.

Sen. Lindsey Graham joined Sean Hannity to weigh in on the political implications of the Brett Kavanaugh controversy, warning red state Senate Democrats up for re-election in November that they’re “toast” if they vote “no” on the Supreme Court nominee.