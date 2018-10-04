Politics Security
FBI CLEARS KAVANAUGH: White House Finds No Corroboration Of Sexual Misconduct In FBI Report
The White House has found no proof of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the FBI report submitted to the White House.
The Wall Street Journal moved a report early Thurdsday morning confirming the details..
The report said it was not evident whether the White House has finalized its review of the FBI’s reports of witness statements.
The White House said it would forward the FBI report to the Sen. Grassley’s Senate Judiciary Committee early Thursday.
