FBI CLEARS KAVANAUGH: White House Finds No Corroboration Of Sexual Misconduct In FBI Report

The White House has found no proof of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in the FBI report submitted to the White House.

The Wall Street Journal moved a report early Thurdsday morning confirming the details..

The report said it was not evident whether the White House has finalized its review of the FBI’s reports of witness statements.

The White House said it would forward the FBI report to the Sen. Grassley’s Senate Judiciary Committee early Thursday.

This story is developing.

Check back for updates.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1