TMZ Host Begs Kanye To Take Off ‘MAGA’ Hat. Kanye Isn’t Having It.

During an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, host Harvey Levin begged Kanye West to take off his “Make America Great Again” hat to make him and others “feel better.” Kanye did not oblige, but instead sang the praises of the First Amendment and stressed that he will not be bullied.”I would love it, Kanye, if you would not wear that hat. It would make me and a lot of other people feel better,” said Levin. “In fact, why don’t we say, ‘Please take off the hat, Kanye!’ How’s that?”

“It’s not good,” answered the artist, who recently told a Saturday Night Live audience that he was “bullied” for wearing his Trump “MAGA” hat.

Levin backed off, agreeing that Kanye has a “right” to wear the hat, though he doesn’t like what it “stands for.”

“Exactly! First Amendment, baby! First Amendment! First Amendment,” yelled Kanye, before arguing with Levin over what the hat stands for.- READ MORE

Is it “fair to say the hat does not represent your support of Donald Trump?” host Harvey Levin, who said he personally had a “problem with what it stands for,” asked West.

“First of all, I’m an American,” the 41-year-old rapper replied.

He continued: “I support and give my ideas and my support and brilliance to whoever is up in office. That is my stance as an American. I support our president. Bottom line. No matter who they are, as an American, I support the president.”

West also went on to reiterate what the hat “represents” to him.

“This represents: y’all can’t bully me… you can’t tell me what to do because that’s what people used to do, they would snatch your hat off… and ain’t nobody ripping my hat off again… It also represents to me masculine energy…” – READ MORE