Alyssa Milano Under Fire for Blaming YouTube HQ Shooting on NRA

Reacting To The News Of The Mass-shooting At Youtube’s San Bruno, California, Headquarters, Far-left Actress And Activist Alyssa Milano Appeared To Blame The Shooting On The Nra And Was Roundly Ridiculed For It.

While news of the mass-shooting at YouTube’s headquarters unfurled, Milano tweeted that if the NRA or NRATV was “run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence.”

She attached a NRATV tweet that called for NRA members to “rise up” against YouTube’s ongoing censorship against gun owners and hobbyists.

The NRA’s anodyne call to “rise up” was merely in response to a new policy from YouTube (which is owned by Google) that was announced last month: “While we’ve long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories.” – READ MORE

