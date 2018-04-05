Alyssa Milano Under Fire for Blaming YouTube HQ Shooting on NRA

Reacting To The News Of The Mass-shooting At Youtube’s San Bruno, California, Headquarters, Far-left Actress And Activist Alyssa Milano Appeared To Blame The Shooting On The Nra And Was Roundly Ridiculed For It.

While news of the mass-shooting at YouTube’s headquarters unfurled, Milano tweeted that if the NRA or NRATV was “run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence.”

She attached a NRATV tweet that called for NRA members to “rise up” against YouTube’s ongoing censorship against gun owners and hobbyists.

If @NRA or @NRATv were run by brown or black people, it would be labeled a terrorist organization with hate propaganda programming that incites violence. https://t.co/xnSyKXP8yk — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 3, 2018

The NRA’s anodyne call to “rise up” was merely in response to a new policy from YouTube (which is owned by Google) that was announced last month: “While we’ve long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories.” – READ MORE

