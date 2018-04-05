MSNBC Sees Trump ‘Playing the Race Card’ Against ‘Uppity Black Person’ Obama (VIDEO)

On Tuesday’s Hardball on MSNBC, host Chris Matthews and liberal contributor Eddie Glaude pushed the notion that President Donald Trump engages in “race-baiting” by criticizing former President Barack Obama, and that he envies the former President, viewing him as an “uppity black person that we need to put in his place.”

Let me ask you about this old refresher course in Obama hatred. What is that about? Is that just playing the race card? I mean, when he goes after Obama, it has nothing to do with the current conversation, and starts talking about “cheating Obama.” Is that just playing the ethnic thing? Sometimes I wonder if that’s just what he does to keep that base happy.

Glaude accused Trump of “race-baiting” as he began: “I think so, Chris. I think it is in part a part of the kind of race-baiting that is in some ways a feature of his invocation of the immigration question.” – READ MORE

