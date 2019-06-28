Alyssa Milano Tries to Enter Illegal Immigrant Detention Center, Gets Booted Out

Alyssa Milano tried to perform an unannounced inspection of an illegal immigrant detention center in Florida — but she was immediately turned away.

You can’t knock the effort, though.

Milano traveled miles through difficult conditions just to see the migrant children who are allegedly suffering at the hands of U.S. authorities.

Actually, she took a chauffeur-driven Mercedes to the stunt.

I’m trying to get in to #Homestead on a community visit. https://t.co/Mr9nzhNw3K — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 26, 2019

I still can't get over @Alyssa_Milano showing up in a chauffeured luxury car with her smartphone to visit poor migrant children. That's just peak 2019 Hollywood "activism." I wonder if she brought enough avocado toast and LaCroix for the planned photo-op. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) June 27, 2019

She also did her best to use the “do you know who I am” card to no avail.

“I’m Alyssa Milano,” she demanded. “I’m an actress/activist and I would love to be let in based on a community visit.” – READ MORE