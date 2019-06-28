Jake Tapper Grills AOC: ‘Did You Call Them Concentration Camps’ ‘When Obama Was President?’ (VIDEO)

It’s quite rare you see a journalist actually grill a Democrat, particularly on his/her hypocritical partisanship. On CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper Thursday afternoon, the host repeatedly pressed outspoken Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to answer for inflammatory comments she’s made recently about the border and the Trump administration, which have largely escaped media scrutiny.

Tapper didn’t pull any punches, asking the congresswoman to explain why she voted against both bills put forth by Congress to give more money to the immigration detention centers, while she complained on Twitter about them not being properly funded:

"But Congresswoman, didn't you vote against the House version, too?"