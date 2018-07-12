These 4 States Have ‘Trigger Laws’ Ready To Ban Abortion If ‘Roe’ Is Overturned

Still, the four states have laws on the books that could be implemented if Roe is overturned and the issue of abortion is left to individual states. In Louisiana, a 2006 act banned all abortions statewide, except when a mother’s life is threatened. It also would punish anyone who performs or aides in an abortion with up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $100,000 fine. In Mississippi, the banning of abortion would take place 10 days after the state’s attorney general determined in writing that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe.

In North Dakota, the law banning abortion states that the “statute becomes effective on the date the legislative council approves by motion the recommendation of the attorney general … that it is reasonably probable that this act [banning abortion] would be upheld as constitutional.”

In South Dakota, the law would become “effective on the date that the states are recognized by the U.S. Supreme Court to have the authority to prohibit abortion at all stages of pregnancy.”

Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Utah and Wisconsin have laws against abortion that were completely or partially blocked by state courts based on Roe v. Wade. If Roe is overturned, state officials could file lawsuits asking the courts to activate the bans.

21 states have restrictions as to when a pregnant woman can get an abortion based on how far the fetus has developed. According to The Guardian, 24 states have pro-life legislators. – READ MORE

Never let a “crisis” go to waste, huh? It was less than one month ago when New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he intended to file a multi-agency suit against the Trump administration for “violating the Constitutional rights of immigrant children and their families who have been separated at the border.”

#BREAKING: Gov. Cuomo says he'll sue if the Supreme Court acts to roll back Roe v. Wade — NEWS10 ABC (@WTEN) July 11, 2018

We have no idea if that ever panned out, but now that we’ve moved on to Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement and Chicken Little squawking about SCOTUS reversing Roe v. Wade (and maybe banning contraception too), it looks like Cuomo’s readying another lawsuit against … the Supreme Court? We’re honestly not sure.- READ MORE

