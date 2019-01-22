Women’s March-er Boasts About Multiple Abortions: ‘I Don’t Give a F**k!’

In A Profanity-laced Exchange With A Pro-life Activist Captured By Breitbart News On Saturday, A Young Woman Attending The Far-left Women’s March In Washington, D.c. Was Seen Boasting About The Number Of Abortions She Had.

“My body, my choice!” the young woman, donning a pink pussyhat synonymous with the Women’s March, is seen shouting at the activist at the start of the video. “It is my body until they cut the umbilical cord, motherfucker!”

“Stop talking about women’s reproductive rights when you’ve got a dick!” she says. “You’re a man. You don’t get to comment about me having a fucking baby!” she then tells the pro-life activist.

“If you’re a woman, you can’t talk about my manliness,” the male demonstrator, wearing a red Keep America Great Again 2020 winter hat, shot back.

“Honey, you’re showing everyone that you’re a bitch with what you’re doing right here,” she said. “You’re a piece of shit.”

“God bless women and god bless men. It’s time for men to be men and women to be women,” he replied.

“I’ve had two abortions,” the woman then boasted. “I don’t give a fuck. It’s my body my choice.” – READ MORE