Alyssa Milano: ‘I Don’t Have Equal Rights Under the Constitution’

Far-left Hollywood actress and activist Alyssa Milano has claimed she doesn’t have “equal rights under the constitution” as she urged lawmakers to pass legislation to amend the Constitution with the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) aimed at elevating women.

Milano made the remarks during an impassioned two-minute video after the first congressional hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment in 36 years.

“I don’t have equal rights under the Constitution… It is time for the constitution to reflect the powerful principles of its first three words: We the People,” Alyssa Milano said. “The ERA will build a wall, a wall that will actually do something against the never-ending assault on our rights from the current or future presidents.”

“Ratification will make sure that all people, no matter where we fall on the spectrum of gender identity, will have sovereignty over our own bodies, at home and in the doctor’s office,” said the actress whose net worth ranges from a reported $10 to $45 million. “And it will change the face of business as companies enact recruitment, retention, and advancement programs that ensure a woman’s path to the executive suite does not stop at an executive assistant.” – READ MORE