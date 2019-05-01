WATCH: Bill Barr Shuts Down Dianne Feinstein On Obstruction Claims

Attorney General William Barr shut down Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) on Wednesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation after Feinstein tried to suggest that President Donald Trump committed an obstruction of justice offense.

“Mr. Attorney General, the special counsel’s report describes how the president directed White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Special Counsel Mueller and later told McGahn to write a letter ‘for our records’ stating that the president had not ordered him to fire Mueller,” Feinstein began. “The report also recounts how the president made repeated efforts to get McGahn to change his story. Knowing that McGahn believed that the president’s version of events was false, the special counsel found ‘substantial evidence’ that the president tried to change McGahn’s account in order to prevent further scrutiny of the president towards the investigation.”

“Special counsel also found that McGahn is a credible witness with no motive to lie or exaggerate, given the position he held in the White House,” Feinstein continued. “Here’s the question: Does existing law prohibit efforts to get a witness to lie to say something the witness believes is false?” – READ MORE