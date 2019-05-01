Portland anarchists flood lawyer’s office with water as ‘warning’ for representing ICE union

Anarchists in Portland, Oregon, flooded the office of a local lawyer representing officers of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in an effort to intimidate him.

The city has long been the epicenter of the so-called “Occupy ICE” movement and other anarchist activities, culminating last year in a clash between ICE officers and the protesters who then managed to shut down an ICE facility.

ICE UNION WANTS PORTLAND MAYOR TO FACE CRIMINAL PROBE OVER ACTIONS DURING OCCUPY ICE PROTESTS

A mob of anarchists continued their reign in the city last weekend, pushing a garden hose through the mail slot at the law office of Sean Riddell and flooding the building’s floor and basement, Willamette Week reported.

The water was not discovered until days later, resulting in damage to the property, including its wooden floors, carpet and the ceiling in the basement. The lawyer said the act of vandalism will cost him thousands of dollars to repair, though the cost is likely to be covered by insurance.

Riddell has been representing the National ICE Council, the union for federal immigration officers. Last year the union grabbed headlines after sending letters to officials, asking them to conduct a criminal investigation of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler over his handling of the 38-day Occupy ICE protests in the city last summer.