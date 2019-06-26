Hillary Attacks GOP On Immigration. Crenshaw Levels Her.

On Sunday, Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) blasted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, ripping her for “insane gaslighting” after she had targeted Republicans for the situation at the southern border.

As Sister Toldjah noted at RedState, on Friday, Clinton attacked Republicans on Twitter, writing, “Friday, Two-year-olds in detention. Children forced to take care of other children. Not enough food or water. Demand accountability from your Republican representatives for allowing this administration to cage children and keep them in unconscionable conditions.”

Two-year-olds in detention. Children forced to take care of other children. Not enough food or water.



Demand accountability from your Republican representatives for allowing this administration to cage children and keep them in unconscionable conditions. https://t.co/q67l0dk2pl — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 21, 2019

After blatantly lying, you’re also fundraising for “rights of immigrants” using ActBlue, the Democratic Party fundraising platform, so that donor data is collected for the Democrats.



Absolutely shameless. https://t.co/JUYZda7hJl — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 23, 2019

On Sunday, Clinton followed with a tweet stating, “There are amazing groups at the border and beyond doing critical work to defend the rights of immigrant and refugee children. If you can, please chip in to support a few of them today.” – READ MORE