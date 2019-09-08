Pete Buttigieg: ‘I’m Not out to Be President of Gay America’

Mayor Pete Buttigieg addressed his homosexuality on Friday, as he continued his campaign for president.

“I’m not out to be president of gay America, I’m out to be president of the United States of America,” he said. “But it’s part of who I am.”

The South Bend mayor discussed his sexuality in an interview with hip-hop radio show, “The Breakfast Club” in New York City.

Buttigieg said it was important to have conversations about his gay identity, but specified he did not want it to be the only conversation about his campaign.

“The fact that I belong to a group that has been impacted by hate does affect the way I understand the world,” he said. Buttigieg said he viewed himself as being in a “marriage” with his husband just like anyone else, not just a “gay marriage.” – READ MORE