Alleged MS-13 members charged after yearlong Vegas killing spree, police say

MS-13 has brought “third-world violence” to Las Vegas, a local pastor said, as authorities announced the breakup of a yearlong killing spree allegedly committed by the gang.

Four illegal immigrant MS-13 members who police say are responsible nearly a dozen slayings during the past year were charged Tuesday in federal court, police in Las Vegas said.

The news comes on the heels of recent declarations by President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions that they are committed to cracking down on MS-13.

Elieson said the four gang members — all from El Salvador and ranging in age from 19 to 24 — face a possible life sentence on kidnapping, weapon and assault with intent to commit murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old rival gang member.

The announcement of the charges came two days after Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the arrests of four adults and a 17-year-old who was being held as a juvenile broke up a murderous ring responsible for 10 slayings since March 2017 in and around Las Vegas. – READ MORE

