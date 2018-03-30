Donald Trump Jr. unloads on Jeb Bush for quip about having kids who ‘actually love me’

Donald Trump Jr. is unloading on former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush for saying this week he has kids who “actually love me” – a comment interpreted as a jab at the president.

“Jeb! I love everything about my father,” Trump Jr. tweeted Thursday. “I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not).”

Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not) Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work https://t.co/4fcnA1AgAa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 29, 2018

The president’s oldest son also said of his father: “Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work.”

The Yale Daily News published a story Wednesday about Bush’s appearance on campus this week where, according to the student newspaper, Bush said he returned home to children who “actually love me” after a disappointing finish in the 2016 primary in South Carolina. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1