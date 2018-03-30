True Pundit

Uncategorized

‘Schooling Lawmakers’ — CNN’s Love Affair With David Hogg Reached A Fever Pitch With This Tweet

Posted on by
Share:

CNN fawned over Parkland survivor David Hogg in a Wednesday article from CNN that insisted he is “schooling lawmakers” in the gun control debate.

“A brief history of how Parkland survivor David Hogg keeps schooling lawmakers on social media,” CNN tweeted.

The article claimed that Hogg “has mastered the art of the clapback” and “keeps showing that kids raised in the age of the Internet can give as much as they get.”

CNN’s pro-Hogg tweet and article are especially ridiculous given the fact that media reporter Brian Stelter admitted he let Hogg get away with making non-factual statements on his show “Reliable Sources.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'Schooling Lawmakers' -- CNN's Love Affair With David Hogg Reached A Fever Pitch With This Tweet
'Schooling Lawmakers' -- CNN's Love Affair With David Hogg Reached A Fever Pitch With This Tweet

CNN fawned over Parkland survivor David Hogg in a Wednesday article from CNN that insisted he is "schooling lawmakers" in the gun control debate. "A brief history of how Parkland survivor David Hogg k
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: