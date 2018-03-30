‘Schooling Lawmakers’ — CNN’s Love Affair With David Hogg Reached A Fever Pitch With This Tweet

CNN fawned over Parkland survivor David Hogg in a Wednesday article from CNN that insisted he is “schooling lawmakers” in the gun control debate.

“A brief history of how Parkland survivor David Hogg keeps schooling lawmakers on social media,” CNN tweeted.

A brief history of how Parkland survivor David Hogg keeps schooling lawmakers on social media https://t.co/XrgoxjISdo pic.twitter.com/WShbJADDIy — CNN (@CNN) March 29, 2018

The article claimed that Hogg “has mastered the art of the clapback” and “keeps showing that kids raised in the age of the Internet can give as much as they get.”

CNN’s pro-Hogg tweet and article are especially ridiculous given the fact that media reporter Brian Stelter admitted he let Hogg get away with making non-factual statements on his show “Reliable Sources.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1