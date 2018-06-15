Ana Navarro: Republicans are ‘cowards’ for not standing up to Trump (VIDEO)

Ana Navarro on Wednesday slammed Republican lawmakers as “cowards” for not standing up to President Trump.

Navarro, a CNN contributor, said on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that the GOP is filled with members who are afraid to speak out against the president out of fear of losing a reelection and that it is “sad time” for the party.

“What you’ve got is a group of folks in Congress, a lot of them in the Republican party, who are quaking in their boots. They are cowards,” she said.

Navarro’s comments also come on the heels of Rep. Mark Sanford‘s (R-S.C.) defeat in a South Carolina GOP primary. – READ MORE

