Las Vegas Massacre: Body Cam Shows ‘Terrified’ Officer Avoid Confrontation with Stephen Paddock (VIDEO)

Body cam footage from the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Cordell Hendrex staying on the 31st floor of Mandalay Bay as part of the shooting occurred, then taking cover inside a stairwell as the shooting continued.

Hendrex was the first LVMP officer on scene. He had an officer-in-training and Mandalay security along with him.

On May 23, 2018, Fox 5 Vegas published a police report in which Hendrex described the elevator ride to the 31st floor:

I distinctly remember saying a prayer in my head for all of us in the elevator and the ones still dealing with the shots coming at them. I could tell that it was coming from the floor above us on 32 … I know I hesitated and remember being terrified with fear and I think that I froze right there in the middle of the hall for how long I can’t say. – READ MORE

