Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: U.S. Should Cancel Debt of ‘Invaded’ Colony Puerto Rico

Democratic-socialist And Congressional Candidate Alexandria Ocasio-cortez On Wednesday Declared Her Support For A “marshall Plan,” To Rebuild Hurricane-wracked Puerto Rico, Referring To The U.s. Territory As An “invaded,” Colony.

“120 years ago today (July 25th, 1898) Puerto Rico was invaded and made a colony of the United States,” began Ocasio-Cortez. “Puerto Ricans are US citizens. But they STILL don’t have the right to vote federally, nor do have voting rep in Congress (unless they move). Nor are they a sovereign people.”

120 years ago today (July 25th, 1898) Puerto Rico was invaded and made a colony of the United States. Puerto Ricans are US citizens. But they STILL don’t have the right to vote federally, nor do have voting rep in Congress (unless they move). Nor are they a sovereign people. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 25, 2018

I support @SenWarren & @SenSanders‘ Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico. We must also talk about the cancellation of PR’s debt, much of which is suspected to be illegal; and the imposition of PROMESA. Puerto Ricans also deserve the right to self-determination. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) July 25, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez said she supports a Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico, an aide initiative introduced by far-left lawmakers Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday. “I support @ SenWarren & @ SenSanders‘ Marshall Plan for Puerto Rico,” she said. “We must also talk about the cancellation of PR’s debt, much of which is suspected to be illegal; and the imposition of PROMESA. Puerto Ricans also deserve the right to self-determination.” – READ MORE

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips took to the streets of New York’s 14th Congressional District to see if the young voters who support her Democratic Socialist vision for America have any ideas about how to actually pay for “all that free stuff” — including “Medicare for all,” guaranteed jobs for every American, “housing as a human right,” and free college and trade school for all (see more on her platform below).

After getting enthusiastic endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Socialism from all the interviewees, Phillips asked them how they thought America would pay for all of the free stuff she’s promising.

“Oh god. I mean…,” said one woman. “Us,” said her male friend. “Us, I guess,” she agreed.- READ MORE

