Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims military increased funding by $700 billion last year

Socialist congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed Thursday night that the military budget was increased by $700 billion last year.

“Just last year we gave the military a $700 billion budget increase, which they didn’t even ask for. They’re like, ‘we don’t want another fighter jet.’ They’re like, ‘don’t give us another nuclear bomb.’ They didn’t even ask for it, and we gave it to them. So we need to prioritize what we want as a nation,” Ocasio-Cortez said on late night comedy talk show, “the Daily Show,” when explaining what the government could do to make universal healthcare possible.

The $700 billion figure refers to the total amount authorized for fiscal 2018 national defense spending, not the increase from the year before.

Ocasio-Cortez also claimed in her interview that the military never asked for an increase in spending for a “new fighter jet.” Each year, the Pentagon requests billions in new aircraft and weapons spending. For example, the fiscal 2019 budget proposal to Congress requested 77 F-35 joint strike fighters.. – READ MORE

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips took to the streets of New York’s 14th Congressional District to see if the young voters who support her Democratic Socialist vision for America have any ideas about how to actually pay for “all that free stuff” — including “Medicare for all,” guaranteed jobs for every American, “housing as a human right,” and free college and trade school for all (see more on her platform below).

After getting enthusiastic endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Socialism from all the interviewees, Phillips asked them how they thought America would pay for all of the free stuff she’s promising.

“Oh god. I mean…,” said one woman. “Us,” said her male friend. “Us, I guess,” she agreed.- READ MORE

