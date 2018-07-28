Eric Holder finds himself at the center of new ethics complaint in Ohio AG race

Eric Holder just wanted to help. Instead, the Obama alum finds himself at the center of an ethics complaint against Steve Dettelbach, alleging that the Democratic candidate for Ohio attorney general abused the law to use gambling as a fundraising tool.

Holder got into trouble when he let the Dettelbach campaign raffle off a meet-and-greet opportunity. A raffle ticket for as little as $5 could win Obama fans an opportunity to meet with the former U.S. attorney general.

Either those lawmen didn’t know the law or they didn’t care. As the Cincinnati Inquirer reported, Ohio law prohibits political campaigns from putting on games of chance, a fact the Dettelbach campaign would have known if they had reviewed the law conveniently posted at OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov.

Soon the campaign will get better acquainted with the law. Mark Miller, a conservative citizen from Cincinnati, just filed a complaint with the Ohio Elections Committee. Miller argues that Dettelbach is guilty of operating a “scheme of chance” against the law.

“The raffle is all the more egregious because it appears to have targeted poorer and less sophisticated donors, selling chances for $5.00,” Miller’s lawyers wrote in a statement. “It should be clear to anyone seeking to be Ohio’s top cop that the attorney general’s job is to crack down on these illegal schemes, not operate them.” – READ MORE

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said that he will make a decision about whether he will seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2020 “early next year,” during an interview with Stephen Colbert on Monday.

Colbert asked Holder about a tweet that CNN political analyst April Ryan sent last week claiming that Holder is “seriously considering” a 2020 presidential bid, and whether the tweet is true. – READ MORE

Former Attorney General Eric Holder says that calls from Democrat lawmakers, candidates, and voters to abolish ICE are gifts for the Republican Party heading into the 2018 midterm elections.

Holder said during an interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd that the “new call” from progressives doesn’t “substantively or politically … make a great deal of sense.”

WATCH: @EricHolder says calls to eliminate ICE are "a gift to Republicans" and more focus should be on separated families #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/YV2RdyNdBq — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 13, 2018

Holder’s comments mirror those of another prominent Obama administration member. Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson argued in a column last week that the call to abolish ICE is not “a serious policy proposal.” – READ MORE

