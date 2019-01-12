Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib Lose Fight for Influential House Committee Seats

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-cortez (D-ny) And Rashida Tlaib (D-mi) Were Dealt Blows This Week After Failing To Secure Seats On Powerful House Committees Despite A Push From Progressive Groups.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), a former lawyer and accountant in his second term, clinched a seat on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee Wednesday, beating out Ocasio-Cortez, 29, who vowed to promote a “Green New Deal” and “Medicare for All,’”if given a seat on the influential panel.

In a statement, Suozzi, who represents Glen Cove, New York, pledged to “fight for the national issues voters and American families are concerned about — increasing wages, improving retirement security, and reducing healthcare and prescription drug costs.”

Corbin Trent, a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez, said that while the progressive lawmaker hoped to win the seat, she is “excited to see what committees she does get.”

The development is the second defeat for Ocasio-Cortez, whose tenure as a member of Congress is just one-week-old.

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez joined House Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) in voting against the rules package, including the "pay-go" provision. The rule, designed to prevent the deficit from increasing, encourages Congress to offset the cost of legislation that increases spending on entitlement programs.