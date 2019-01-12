Republican Dan Crenshaw Makes Widely-Praised Announcement About His Pay During Government Shutdown

Freshly sworn-in Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw is not just talking the talk, but walking the walk. The popular Texas congressman announced Thursday that he will not be taking a paycheck until the security at the southern border is properly funded and the government shutdown ends.

“I cannot in good conscience get paid while federal employees’ financial futures hang in the balance because of this partial government shutdown,” wrote Crenshaw on Twitter. “I’ve asked the Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay until we have come to an agreement to adequately fund border security.”

