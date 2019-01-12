 

Republican Dan Crenshaw Makes Widely-Praised Announcement About His Pay During Government Shutdown

Freshly sworn-in Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw is not just talking the talk, but walking the walk. The popular Texas congressman announced Thursday that he will not be taking a paycheck until the security at the southern border is properly funded and the government shutdown ends.

“I cannot in good conscience get paid while federal employees’ financial futures hang in the balance because of this partial government shutdown,” wrote Crenshaw on Twitter. “I’ve asked the Chief Administrative Officer to withhold my pay until we have come to an agreement to adequately fund border security.”

Interestingly, one of the first public figures to suggest congressional members furlough their pay during a shutdown was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), though she has yet to make any announcement about furloughing her own pay.

“Next time we have a gov shutdown, Congressional salaries should be furloughed as well,” she wrote in a December tweet. “It’s completely unacceptable that members of Congress can force a government shutdown on partisan lines & then have Congressional salaries exempt from that decision. Have some integrity.”

It’s unclear if the democratic socialist has actually taken the step to reject her paychecks as Crenshaw has.- READ  MORE

