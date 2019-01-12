Federal workers sue Trump administration over shutdown, allege work without pay violates 13th Amendment

Five federal government employees are suing President Trump and members of his administration, alleging that they’ve been unlawfully required to work without pay and barred from seeking alternative jobs during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, argues that requiring workers to report for duty without pay during the shutdown violates the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude.

The lawsuit also claims that the government violated the plaintiffs’ Fifth Amendment rights by limiting their ability to seek alternative employment during the shutdown, which began Dec. 22.

The plaintiffs are not identified, but two work for the Department of Justice, and the other three work for the Departments of Transportation, Agriculture and Homeland Security. Four of the individuals have been required to work without pay during the shutdown, while one has been deemed nonessential, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint names President Trump, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. – READ MORE