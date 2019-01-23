Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poll: 74% of Dems, left-leaning voters open to future White House run

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appears to be a legitimate national star and a future presidential contender among a vast majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults.

The 29-year-old New York Democratic is not yet allowed to spearhead a 2020 White House run, but a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll suggests she should at age 35.

Survey results from 2,277 U.S. adults interviewed Jan. 16-18 show 74 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning adults willing to pull the lever for the self-described democratic socialist on a future Election Day, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

A deeper dive into the numbers include 17 percent who say they would “definitely” vote for Ms. Ocasio-Cortez. – READ MORE