Trevor Noah on Covington Teenager: Everyone ‘Wants to Punch That Kid’ (VIDEO)

Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Attacked The Covington Catholic High School Student Nick Sandmann Monday, Saying “everyone That Sees That Smug Look Wants To Punch That Kid.”

“So you see the story you see a video of a kid who has a Native American man who’s playing his drum, and these kids are around the guy and they’re all jeering and they’re dancing–he’s got the smug look on his face.”

“And let’s not lie, everyone that sees that smug look wants to punch that kid, right? I even saw conservative people online, when the first video, they were like ‘Look at that face, you wanna punch that face.’ Cause he does, and it’s not that–Trump or not, that he just looks like an asshole that’s how you look when you’re a teenager at that age,” he said.

Noah did say that there were two sides to the incident, calling it a “weird story,” and saying, “I feel like depending on who is holding the camera, their story made them look like the victim.” However, he still mocked the students’ claim that they were afraid.- READ MORE