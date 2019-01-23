‘A Tsunami of Hateful Messages and Threats’: Covington Students Speak Out After Being Doxxed (VIDEO)

Covington Catholic High School canceled classes Tuesday after threats of violence were made against the students over the now-viral incident over the weekend in Washington, D.C.

In a YouTube video Monday, two Covington students, identified as Sam and Grant, spoke out about the abuse and threats they have received.

“There have been many threats against our lives, against our parents,” Grant said. “Some of these threats include that we should all be locked in the school and it should be burned to the ground, the school being bombed, school shooting threats.”

He said it’s “really scary,” and there was an increased security presence at the school Monday.

“A lot of the negativity and the hate surrounding this event comes from people on social media doxxing people that were at the event,” Sam said.

He revealed that he wasn’t even at the event, but he’s been vocal in defending his school and his classmates, and he’s been doxxed on three separate occasions.

"This has led to a tsunami of hateful messages and threats and everything above," Sam said.