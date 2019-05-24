Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez panics during thunderstorm, says DC weather is result of ‘climate crisis.’ A meteorologist hilariously shuts her down.

A meteorologist took Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to task after she panicked about “climate crisis” during a Thursday tornado warning in Washington, D.C.

Ocasio-Cortez attempted to connect the tornado warning to climate change on social media, but the meteorologist, Ryan Maue, set her straight.

Ocasio-Cortez told her followers, “Tornadoes are challenging to link to climate change links due to their nature (geographically, limited, acute patterns, how they form, etc.), but we DO know that tornadoes HAVE been changing. They are no longer limited to the Great Plains, and are shifting to other regions of the country.”

“The climate crisis is real, y’all,” she added. “Guess we’re at casual tornadoes in growing regions of the country.”

The Congresswoman @AOC does not know the difference between weather and climate.



Let's try an easy analogy:



Weather is what outfit you wear heading out the door.



Climate is your closet wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/mmdLr6F2mD — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) May 24, 2019

Maue responded to Ocasio-Cortez's alarmism, pointing out that she was confusing weather and climate change.