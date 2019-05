Two CNN analysts have decided that America is finished.

It all seemed like an very good idea on paper. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) May 24, 2019

CNN National Security and Legal Analyst Susan Hennessey and CNN analyst Asha Rangappa responded to a tweet noting that this week marked the 232nd anniversary of the 1787 Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia by positing that the Constitution wasn’t effective anymore. – READ MORE