 

Ocasio-Cortez called out for ‘open and obvious racism.’ Then Fox host confronts her with the truth.

It all began on Thursday when Ocasio-Cortez defended Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for accusing Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) of racism. Tlaib’s accusation came after Meadows invited Lynne Patton, a top official at the Department of Housing and Urban Development, to a House Oversight Committee hearing in order to downplay accusations that President Donald Trump is racist.

“Just because someone has a person of color, a black person, working for them does not mean they aren’t racist and … the fact someone would actually use a prop, a black woman in this chamber, in this committee is alone racist in itself,” Tlaib said, according to the New York Post.

Ocasio-Cortez chimed in Thursday, saying: “Total bravery from @RashidaTlaib as she reminds the nation that tokenism *is* racism.”

After backlash for her comments, Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday responded to a question from Fox Business Network host Charles Payne, who asked how many black people Ocasio-Cortez employs in her congressional office.

Payne responded to Ocasio-Cortez explaining exactly what is “problematic” with her comments.

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino characterized Ocasio-Cortez's comments as "obvious racism."

