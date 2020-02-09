Video Surfaces Of Harvey Weinstein Cracking Sex Joke, Thanking Bloomberg For Helping Movie Company

Michael Bloomberg, as New York City mayor, honored Harvey Weinstein at a 2013 ceremony where the now-disgraced movie producer cracked sex jokes and praised the current 2020 presidential candidate for helping his movie production company after it fell on tough times, according to video that surfaced Friday.

“The reason Bob and I became fond of independent foreign films is because when we were 14-year-old boys and our hormones were raging, we saw an ad for the Mayfair movie theater…and it said ‘the 400 blows,’ and we thought it was something else,” Weinstein said at the June 10, 2013 event, which was held at Gracie Mansion.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Harvey Weinstein thanking Mike Bloomberg for all the help before making some sex jokes on stage pic.twitter.com/cVnOg2j2oj — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 7, 2020

Bloomberg was honoring Weinstein and his brother Bob as part of a “Made in New York” campaign led by the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

Twitter personality Comfortably Smug published a snippet of the video on Friday in which Weinstein made the sex joke. The 67-year-old producer was charged on May 25, 2018 with raping two women in New York years earlier. He was charged on Jan. 7 with sexually assaulting an actress in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2013. He is currently on trial in New York. – READ MORE

