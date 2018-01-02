‘JAIL’ — Trump Wants Huma Locked Up For Emails AND An Investigation Into James Comey

President Trump on Tuesday demanded Hillary Clinton’s former aide Huma Abedin be sent to jail for not properly handling classified information.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

On Dec. 29, the State Department released emails Abedin sent and received while employed at the State Department during Clinton’s stint as secretary from 2009 to 2011. – READ MORE

