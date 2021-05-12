Alcohol Deaths In England And Wales Rise To 20-Year-High During Pandemic

The number of people dying of alcohol consumption reached a 20-year high during the CCP virus pandemic, official figures for England and Wales have shown.

According to new data released on Thursday by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), 7,423 people in England and Wales died of alcohol-specific causes in 2020.

2020 saw the highest annual total of alcohol-specific deaths registered since 2001. Provisional data show there were 7,423 deaths from alcohol-specific causes registered in England and Wales in 2020 – a 19.6% increase compared with 2019 https://t.co/2FVLxanDji pic.twitter.com/mODk7kikEt — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) May 6, 2021

The number was 19.6 percent higher than in 2019, during which 6,209 people were killed by alcohol. It was also the highest annual death toll for the past 20 years.

The steep rise in alcohol-related deaths appears to have been related to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic.

The ONS said that from January to March 2020—before the first national COVID-19 lockdown began—the death rate from alcohol abuse was “statistically similar” to rates in previous years.

However, over the rest of 2020—after the lockdown began in late March—the death rate became “significantly higher” than in any other year since 2001. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --