China Accused of Dumping ‘Ultra-Cheap Masks’ Into U.S. Market

American medical manufacturers accused China of flooding the U.S. market with “ultra-cheap masks” and asked the world trade authorities to stop the dumping scheme.

The American Mask Manufacturers Association said that the Chinese government provides state subsidies to Chinese manufacturers, allowing them to sell personal protective equipment abroad for a “fraction of the cost.” The association said that the World Trade Organization must act quickly to prevent a “dangerous reliance” on Chinese manufacturers, which they said makes less reliable equipment compared with American producers.

“We are urging, pleading, the WTO to take action against China’s behavior,” association chairman Brent Dillie said. “The flood of cheap, inferior face masks on the market threaten global efforts to curb community spread of the virus.”

China’s persistent effort to put American mask manufacturers out of business is a sign that the authoritarian government seeks to maintain its stranglehold over the global PPE market in the post-pandemic world. Policymakers worry that a Chinese monopoly over the life-saving supplies will weaken America’s ability to withstand the next pandemic. – READ MORE

