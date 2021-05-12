French Laundering: CA Gov Newsom To Turn Tax Revs Into Cash Giveaway Ahead Of Election

Faced with potentially devastating recall election, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) appears to be taking a page from French President Emmanuel Macron’s book – announcing a new plan on Monday to shower residents in stimulus money thanks to a ‘massive tax-collection windfall,’ which will help finance a $100 billion state-level economic recovery package – the centerpiece of which would be $11.9 billion in direct cash payments to most Californians.

According to Bloomberg, the plan would expand upon a previous program which delivered $600 checks to qualifying low-income residents by allowing middle-class residents to become eligible. This means 2/3 of Californians would receive a check of at least $600, with families that have children receiving an additional $500 – essentially creating the largest state tax rebate on record, according to Newsom’s comments at a Monday press conference in Oakland.

“We believe people are better suited than we are to make determinations for themselves on how best to use these dollars,” said Newsom. – READ MORE

