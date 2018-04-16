True Pundit

Politics

Democrat hits Trump for message sent by pardoning Scooter Libby

Posted on by
Share:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that President Trump is sending a message with his recent pardon of Scooter Libby — former Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff — that he will support anyone who is on his side.

Schiff told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos that he doesn’t believe Trump’s choice to pardon Libby was a coincidence.

“I think the president is sending a message, basically, ‘I will use the pardon power to pardon people even that have been convicted of leaking or obstruction of justice,’ ” Schiff said. “ ‘If you’re with me, I have your back.’ ”

Other Democrats have made similar comments following the Libby pardon, drawing a parallel to what might happen to Trump allies caught up in the various investigations of the 2016 campaign. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Democrat hits Trump for message sent by pardoning Scooter Libby
Democrat hits Trump for message sent by pardoning Scooter Libby

Rep.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: