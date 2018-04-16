Democrat hits Trump for message sent by pardoning Scooter Libby

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that President Trump is sending a message with his recent pardon of Scooter Libby — former Vice President Dick Cheney’s chief of staff — that he will support anyone who is on his side.

.@RepAdamSchiff on why he believes Pres Trump pardoned Scooter Libby: “I think the president is sending a message, basically I will use the pardon power to pardon people even that have been convicted of leaking or obstruction of justice. If you’re with me, I have your back.” pic.twitter.com/WyAuT2aY02 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 15, 2018

Schiff told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos that he doesn’t believe Trump’s choice to pardon Libby was a coincidence.

“I think the president is sending a message, basically, ‘I will use the pardon power to pardon people even that have been convicted of leaking or obstruction of justice,’ ” Schiff said. “ ‘If you’re with me, I have your back.’ ”

Other Democrats have made similar comments following the Libby pardon, drawing a parallel to what might happen to Trump allies caught up in the various investigations of the 2016 campaign. – READ MORE

