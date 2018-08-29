GOP REPS SAY DISCREPANCY BETWEEN OHR, PAGE, SIMPSON TESTIMONIES

Reps. Darrell Issa and Matt Gaetz highlighted discrepancies between DOJ official Bruce Ohr’s Tuesday testimony before Congress and the testimony given by Lisa Page and Glenn Simpson.

“In the first hour of testimony, and it’s either Bruce Ohr is lying or Glenn Simpson is lying,” Gaetz told reporters Tuesday, continuing “in another circumstance, it’s either Bruce Ohr is lying, or Lisa Page is lying.”

Gaetz was supported later by Issa, who confirmed the Ohr discrepancy with Simpson’s testimony and said, “There’s also some ambiguity between Ohr and Lisa Page. We will have to go back to the loop to find out which one of them is able to change their story or face perjury.” – READ MORE

A collection of Justice Department official Bruce Ohr’s emails, texts and handwritten notes, reviewed by Fox News, reveals that he was deeply connected to the unverified Steele dossier as well as its author and, during the presidential election campaign, the alleged government surveillance abuses involving a Trump campaign official.

The dossier, which was used by federal officials to justify the surveillance of a top Trump aide, Carter Page, was created by Fusion GPS and paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

Ohr wrote that Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy who wrote the salacious dossier, was “very concerned (abt) about [former FBI Director James] Comey’s firing — afraid they will be exposed.”

The Ohr documents shed more light on Steele’s activities before the presidential election. While Steele shopped the dossier to multiple media outlets, he also appeared to ask Ohr for help with a Russian oligarch — Oleg Deripaska — after rumors the U.S. might impose sanctions. – READ MORE