Alabama pastor cuts up Nike gear during sermon

The senior pastor at a Baptist church in Mobile, Ala., cut up his Nike gear during a sermon this week to protest the company’s partnership with Colin Kaepernick.

The Rev. Mack Morris on Sunday held up a Nike headband and wristband in front of the congregation at Woodridge Baptist Church and cut them with a pair of scissors, prompting a standing ovation, according toAL.com.

“I ain’t using that no more,” Morris reportedly said as he cut up the headband. “I’ve bought my last pair of Nike shoes.”

Morris is the latest critic to publicly take aim at Nike for featuring the NFL free agent in their new ad campaign.

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, an that critics say disrespects the American flag and veterans. – READ MORE