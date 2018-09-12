Mike Rowe speaks out about Nike’s Kaepernick ad, and it’s powerful

Mike Rowe’s powerful reaction to Nike’s controversial move to make national anthem kneeler and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick the face of their 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign, hits home especially hard on the anniversary of 9/11.

When asked by a fan about his take on the move, the “Dirty Jobs” host explained that while Nike has the right to choose Kaepernick, and Kaepernick has the right to protest, he’d personally go in a much different direction when picking “someone who epitomized bravery and sacrifice.”

“Nike’s free to celebrate whomever they wish, and Kaepernick is entitled to his opinion — kneeling, standing, or lying down. But if I was going to put someone’s face on a billboard — someone who epitomized bravery and sacrifice — I might have gone another way, especially this time of year. I might have gone with this guy — Tom Burnett,” wrote Rowe in a Facebook post on Monday.

Burnett was one of the brave passengers on the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 on September 11, 2001. He and others sacrificed their lives to save fellow Americans, fighting back against the Islamic terrorists on their flight and diverting the plane away from the U.S. Capitol Building, the terrorists’ intended target. Burnett and the rest of the passengers lost their lives when the plane was forced down in a Pennsylvania field.- READ MORE