    ‘Monday Night Football’ Suffers Lowest Early Game Numbers in over a Decade

    The NFL’s primetime numbers suffered greatly during the season opener, and on Sunday Night Football. And as the early returns from Monday Night Football start to trickle in, that trend doesn’t look like it’s changing.

    According to Austin Karp — assistant managing editor at SportsBusiness Daily — the numbers for the early game were historically low:

    While the numbers for the late game between the Raiders and the Rams seemed to have held steady with last year, that too could be a misleading fact.- READ MORE

     

