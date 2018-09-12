‘Monday Night Football’ Suffers Lowest Early Game Numbers in over a Decade

The NFL’s primetime numbers suffered greatly during the season opener, and on Sunday Night Football. And as the early returns from Monday Night Football start to trickle in, that trend doesn’t look like it’s changing.

According to Austin Karp — assistant managing editor at SportsBusiness Daily — the numbers for the early game were historically low:

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" overnights: 7.5 rating for Jets-Lions in early window. 7.0 rating for Rams-Raiders late. Tough comp to 2017 with Hurricane Irma. However, last night is pretty low historically for "MNF" opening doubleheader — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) September 11, 2018

Jets-Lions is lowest early window MNF opener in at least a dozen years. Blowouts never good. Rams-Raiders is flat compared to Chargers-Broncos last year in late window https://t.co/TVWQ4zSHPP — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) September 11, 2018

While the numbers for the late game between the Raiders and the Rams seemed to have held steady with last year, that too could be a misleading fact.- READ MORE