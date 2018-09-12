Al Qaeda terrorist life ‘extremely boring,’ American who joined Islamists says

A New York man who was thought to be one of the first Americans to join Al Qaeda after the Sept. 11 attacks reportedly lamented the “extremely boring” life of a terrorist and was disappointed at the way the Islamist group used him — or, rather, didn’t use him.

Bryant Neal Vinas, a convicted terrorist who grew up on Long Island, was detained in 2008 by Pakistani security forces on terror charges and wrote about his time with Al Qaeda in Monday’s issue of Sentinel, the magazine of the Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy.

Vinas initially joined the U.S. Army six months after Al Qaeda terrorists perpetrated the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. But Vinas was discharged weeks later over a “failure to adapt to the military,” according to The New York Times.

Vinas converted to Islam in 2007, at the age of 24, to join Sunni Muslim militants in Pakistan, Newsweek reported. At the time, Vinas said he was angry about U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and he first joined a militant group that had close ties to the Taliban. But he left the outfit after an aborted attack on U.S. and Afghan forces.

"Going on a mission had been such a relief from the terrible boredom, but in the end, I was disappointed that the operation was unsuccessful," Vinas said.