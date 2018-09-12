Twitter Users Celebrate ‘Deserved’ 9/11 Terror Attacks

Not everyone on Twitter decided to mourn the lives lost on September 11, 2001, this year. Some took to the social media platform — which has supposedly dedicated itself to “conversational health” — to blame America for the terrorist attacks that day.

Some Twitter users made posts claiming the United States of America “deserved” the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.- READ MORE