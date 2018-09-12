ABC Asks Trump Jr.: ‘Are You Scared That You Could Go to Jail?’

During an exclusive interview with Donald Trump Jr. aired on Tuesday’s Good Morning America, ABC News correspondent Tara Palmeri was ready to convict the President’s eldest son of an unspecified crime. She touted him being “under the microscope” in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation and asked Trump Jr.: “Are you scared that you could go to jail?”

“ABC News exclusive. Donald Trump Jr. one-on-one….What he’s saying about fears his father could be impeached and his own role in the Russia investigation,” co-host George Stephanopoulos proclaimed at the top of the show. Introducing the interview minutes later, Stephanopoulos again emphasized that Trump Jr. addressed “his fears about the Russia investigation.”

Later in the exchange, Palmeri observed: “It’s the family ties that have the President’s eldest son under the microscope. Not officially a member of the administration, but under scrutiny for his role in the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.” Turning to Trump Jr., she pressed: “Your father has denied reports that he’s worried that you might be in legal jeopardy because of the Mueller investigation. But are you scared that you could go to jail?”

He replied: I’m not, because I know what I did and I’m not worried about any of that. You know, that doesn’t mean they won’t try to create something. I mean, we’ve seen that happen with everything. But you know, again, I’m not.– READ MORE