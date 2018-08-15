Former FBI Agents Reveal the Real Reasons Why FBI Hack Peter Strzok Was Fired

Sara Carter reported: In a statement to SaraACarter.com on Monday, the FBI said: “Mr. Strzok was subject to the standard FBI review and disciplinary process after conduct highlighted in the IG report was referred to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).”

“OPR reviewed the investigative materials, as well as the written and oral responses of Mr. Strzok and his counsel, and issued OPR’s decision,” an FBI spokesperson said. “The Deputy Director, as the senior career FBI official, has the delegated authority to review and modify any disciplinary findings and/or penalty as deemed necessary in the best interest of the FBI.”

“Strzok was under oath before Congress and he made statements that appeared to be false and refused to answer some questions, but he was going to get just a slap on the wrist,” said a former supervisory special agent from OPR adjudication, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the nature of their work. “There is absolutely no wiggle room when it comes to lack of candor in the FBI…unless you’re an SES (Senior Executive Service). Strzok’s firing went well beyond texting about Trump. Strzok would have also been involved in the handling of the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) application to the FISC (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court)…” The agent noted that Strzok was “well aware that he was lying by deception when they did not include the information on who paid for the dossier and (that) Bruce Ohr was back-channeling information for a discredited source.”

“Strzok knew they were not putting the application in the right context,” the former FBI supervisory special agent added. “If there was the slightest doubt if that application was not 100 percent true, then that application would not go forward.” – READ MORE

He cheated on his wife, and the Left gave him a quarter-million dollars.

A GoFundMe page for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok has raised just shy of $400,000 for his legal expenses in just one day. Donations continue to pour in for Strzok, who sent tons of anti-Trump text messages to his colleague and mistress, Lisa Page.

It seems that the roughly 10,00 donors hate President Trump so much that they are willing to enable the infidelity of this philanderer because they like his politics. The women in question have not been so lucky.

No legal fund has been set up for Page, though she remains at the FBI and seems to be cooperating with congressional investigators. More egregious still, no money has been sent to Strzok’s wife, Melissa Hodgman. – READ MORE

This post has be edited by TruePundit.com to update the current total money raised.