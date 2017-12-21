Entertainment Politics
Sarah Silverman: ‘Patriotism Is Perverted’ And Trump Is ‘Childish’
Though comedian Sarah Silverman says that she’s actually experienced a change of heart about Trump voters, her recent attempt to elevate the conversation about the meaning of the word “patriotism” ended up slipping back into the standard conservative-blaming, Trump-bashing that she’s made a staple since he was elected.
“Patriotism is perverted,” said Silverman in a recent interview with Vice about her Hulu series “I Love You, America,” in which she talks to people from various political views. The reason “patriotism” has become distorted, she suggested, is because of the Right, who have “perverted” the meaning of so many important words, including feminism and liberal.
The comedian took the opportunity of the word childish to work in some criticism of her least favorite politician.
“There’s a difference between childlike and childish. The president is childish,” she said. “He was stunted around eight years old––maybe something traumatic happened––but he stopped growing emotionally. And yet, he got all the way to the presidency. There are a lot of pathologies that are not healthy but can bring great success, if that’s how you measure success. The deepest people look at the world with wide-open eyes—which is childlike, not childish.” – READ MORE
