Airline Passenger Accused Of Racism By Sheila Jackson Lee Is A Democratic Spanish Teacher

The disgruntled United Airlines passenger accused of racism by Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee photographed Guatemalan war crimes, teaches Spanish and is a longtime registered Democrat, according to voting records reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Jean Marie Simon, 63, accused United Airlines on Twitter of bumping her from a Dec. 18 flight from Houston to Washington, D.C. in order to accommodate Lee. The airline claims that Simon voluntarily cancelled her flight in the wake of inclement weather reports — a charge Simon vehemently denied. Lee responded with an angry Twitter tirade of her own Tuesday accusing Simon — listed as a “hard Democrat,” in a voter model examined by TheDCNF — of targeting her because of her race.

“Since this was not any fault of mine, the way the individual continued to act appeared to be, upon reflection, because I was an African American, seemingly an easy target along with the African American flight attendant who was very, very nice,” the congresswoman wrote in one of many tweets describing the incident.

Simon was on the last leg of her return trip from Guatemala when the incident occurred. It was not her first trip to the Central American country; in fact, she spent much of the 1980s documenting war crimes there in the wake of a military coup that saw thousands murdered, raped and starved. She first travelled to Guatemala at the behest of Amnesty International, who asked her to take photographs for an impending report on the government’s role in extrajudicial killings and abductions. – READ MORE

