Billionaire Democratic donor is building a ‘digital army’ in order to impeach Trump

According to Politico, billionaire Democratic donor Tom Steyer is building a “digital army” whose goal is simple: impeach President Donald Trump.

Steyer, who made billions of dollars as a hedge-fund manager prior to his retirement in 2012, has been a longtime donor to Democratic politicians and progressive causes. Steyer spent more than $91 million to elect Democrats in 2016 alone. Since the election of Donald Trump, Steyer has developed something of an obsession with the idea that Trump should be impeached. Steyer has already spent $20 million of his own money on a series of television commercials — mostly aired on cable news networks — calling for Trump to be impeached.

Steyer alleges that Trump’s decision to terminate James Comey as director of the FBI constitutes “obstruction of justice” and is thus an impeachable offense. He also alleges that Trump should be impeached because the president has continued to take money from foreign governments since taking office.

Thus far, Steyer has had little or no success bringing even elected Democrats from safe blue seats around to his point of view. When Al Green (D-Texas) introduced articles of impeachment via a privileged resolution earlier this month, Democratic leadership publicly rebuked the move, and the resolution attracted a total of only 58 Democratic votes. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *